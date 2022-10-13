Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $3.41 on Thursday, reaching $89.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,805. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $85.14 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

