Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 14,634 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $785,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

GOOG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.00. 837,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,337,220. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

