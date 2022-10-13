Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,970 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 625,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $158,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.77. 79,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,675. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day moving average is $268.62.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

