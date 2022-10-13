Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 131887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Sharp Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

