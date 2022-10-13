ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ShiftPixy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of PIXY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,765. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($23.00) earnings per share for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 376.18% and a negative net margin of 105.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ShiftPixy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PIXY Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of ShiftPixy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.