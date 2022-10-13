ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 92,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ShiftPixy Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of PIXY stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,765. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $203.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($23.00) earnings per share for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 376.18% and a negative net margin of 105.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ShiftPixy (PIXY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.