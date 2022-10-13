Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.53

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$34.53 and last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 2251837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.35.

Shopify Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$289.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 191.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total transaction of C$137,624.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,003.14.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

