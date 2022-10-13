Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Drops By 99.6%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $70.44.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $1.612 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter.

