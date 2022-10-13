Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Drops By 99.6%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $70.44.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $1.612 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $6.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
