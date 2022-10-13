Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Drops By 99.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

RFEU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.09. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

