Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Expands By 78.9%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Fraport has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

