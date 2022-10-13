Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Rises By 711.2%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, an increase of 711.2% from the September 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GGN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 631,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,483. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

