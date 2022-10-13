Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Declines By 45.2%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRRMF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gerresheimer from €94.00 ($95.92) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Gerresheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($67.65) to €65.50 ($66.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRMF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.