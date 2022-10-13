Short Interest in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Rises By 4,232.0%

OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 4,232.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OCA Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCAX. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,384,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OCAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 122,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,804. OCA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

