Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Rises By 221.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, an increase of 221.7% from the September 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PPSI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 456,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,555. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.