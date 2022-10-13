Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Grows By 214.3%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PBTS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,449,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powerbridge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBTS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.