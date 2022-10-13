Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 2,784 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $241.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

