Single Point Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.91. 1,767,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227,533. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

