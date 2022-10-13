Single Point Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 42,815 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Boston Scientific makes up 0.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 645,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,282 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 208,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.