SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $100.01

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $108.84, with a volume of 400253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average is $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

