SKALE Network (SKL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.22 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $138.30 million and $12.22 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.10 or 0.27241456 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,019,337 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SKALE Network has a current supply of 4,276,664,349 with 3,988,019,337 in circulation. The last known price of SKALE Network is 0.03475513 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,118,408.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skale.network/.”

