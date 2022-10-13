S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.13.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,776. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.06 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.84. The company has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

