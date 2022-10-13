SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 23,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 225,107 shares.The stock last traded at $62.79 and had previously closed at $62.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

