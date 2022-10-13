Sportech (LON:SPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19), with a volume of 185207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £15.50 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.75.

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

