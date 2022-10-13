ssv.network (SSV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.11 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $106.61 million and $3.11 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $10.66 or 0.00054910 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ssv.network (SSV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ssv.network has a current supply of 11,012,871 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ssv.network is 10.26444932 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,931,868.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ssv.network/.”

