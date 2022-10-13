STP 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $80.57 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, STP has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $66.14 million and approximately $80.57 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,410.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04203392 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $24,703,755.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

