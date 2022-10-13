Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.58

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Sumco Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $825.65 million for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.51%. Analysts expect that Sumco Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

