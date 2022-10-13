Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 122,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,378. The company has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.22. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $128.32.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.39.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

