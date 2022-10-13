Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 369008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TELNY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Telenor ASA Cuts Dividend

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.3491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

