Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.45

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 283435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 32 to SEK 31 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

