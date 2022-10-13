Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.94.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.72. 90,922,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,278,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average of $275.51. Tesla has a twelve month low of $206.22 and a twelve month high of $414.50.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

