The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 361,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,573. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

