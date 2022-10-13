The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,959 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $136,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.44. 206,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

