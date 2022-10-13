The Debt Box (DEBT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One The Debt Box token can now be purchased for $13.49 or 0.00069446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $3.04 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The Debt Box (DEBT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The Debt Box has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Debt Box is 13.84887386 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,909,610.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thedebtbox.com/.”

