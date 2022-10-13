The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 136” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 173.77 ($2.10).

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 8.04 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 108.80 ($1.31). 39,041,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,522,424. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.25 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.60. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

