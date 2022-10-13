Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $506.05. 38,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $496.77 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.