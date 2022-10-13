Threshold Price Tops $0.0279 (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $278.58 million and $5.55 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002883 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00039428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02849201 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $2,723,200.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

