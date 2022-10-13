TI Trust Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 6.2% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,142,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,868. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $178.52 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.