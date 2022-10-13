Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

TMO stock traded up $13.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $514.36. The stock had a trading volume of 63,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

