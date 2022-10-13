Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 475,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 93,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 143,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535,479. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

