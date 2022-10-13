Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 85,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,402,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.