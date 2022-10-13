Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

