TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 565.5% in September

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RNAZ stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.46.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics
About TransCode Therapeutics
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.