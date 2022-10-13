TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 565.5% in September

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RNAZ stock remained flat at $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 35,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

