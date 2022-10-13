TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Thursday.

TUI Price Performance

TUI stock remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TUI has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

TUI Company Profile

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

