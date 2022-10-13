Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.99

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $44.11, with a volume of 214961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

