Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,227,533. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

