Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.