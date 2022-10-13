Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $177.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,488. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.76.

