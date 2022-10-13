Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $333.43. 377,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $326.85 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

