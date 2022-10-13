Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.17

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 719939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,406,000 after purchasing an additional 922,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

