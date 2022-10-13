Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

WBA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 761,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

