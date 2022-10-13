Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,744. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.38 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

